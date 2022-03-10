Princess Peach finally gets the Lego Super Mario treatment with a range of new sets ￼

In case you didn’t know, March 10 is officially Mario Day (MAR10 Day, geddit), and Lego is celebrating this important annual landmark with a load of new additions to its wildy popular Lego Super Mario range.

But the plumber isn’t the star here. It’s actually Princess Peach who finally gets her brickified tribute. The Adventures with Peach Starter Course (€59.99) is the third of its kind, following the Mario and Luigi sets, and comes with an interactive Peach figure that, like the Bros. before her, features a speaker and various sound effects.

You can connect Lego Peach, Mario and Luigi via Bluetooth, and earn bonus digital coins when you defeat enemies like the new Lemmy and Lava Bubble figures as a team.

But the more exciting announcement is the Peach’s Castle Expansion Set (€129.99), which features a buildable throne room that spins around to reveal Bowser (you just knew he’d have barged his way in somehow), plus a Bob-omb painting with a secret Action Tag and a cake with a Goomba hiding inside.

The set is primarily aimed at younglings who collect the Super Mario sets and want new challenges to complete, but like the Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set before it, we think Peach’s Castle will look great as a display piece for Mario fans of any age.

Lego also announced a host of other sets today, including the Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set (€9.99), the Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set (€24.99), the Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set (€29.99), the Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set (€69.99) and Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set (€59.99). All of them will be available from August 1.