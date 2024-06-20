Christoper Ward and influencer Andrew Morgan team up on “The Red One” Bel Canto

Christopher Ward and popular YouTube watch reviewer Andrew Morgan have just launched their first official collaboration: the C1 Bel Canto “The Red One”.

The C1 Bel Canto might just be my favourite Christopher Ward watch, so I’m very happy it’s getting the attention and respect it deserves with the launch of this special edition. Perhaps best of all, the numbers of this watch are unlimited, so anyone who wants one can get one.

The C1 Bel Canto “The Red One” is a celebration of bold design, innovation and the colour red. “It worked with shoes so it’s got to work with watches too, right?” said Morgan.

With a 41mm Grade 5 Titanium case, the watch features a vibrant dial “redder than a Brit in Marbella”, according to Morgan. His passion for the colour red – a homage to the Ferrari Morgan knows he’ll never own and, according to the man himself, “his favourite Swiss milk chocolate truffle”.

As a playful nod to the purely red, monochromatic design, the watch features clear sapphire jewels instead of the traditional rubies normally found on a Bel Canto, as well as a subtle silver chime indicator to not detract from the red.

The watch also features Morgan’s signature logo on the caseback, set against a sandblasted texture.

Of course, inside is the FS01 movement, an adaptation of the Sellita SW200 base movement, modified by La Joux-Perret. This movement integrates a chiming mechanism, or sonnerie au passage, which chimes on the hour.

Completing the look is the choice of two characterful Delugs straps, the eye-popping White Rubber CTS or Dark Grey Alcantara Signature, with the Christopher Ward Bader bracelet a third option.

“The Red One” is available for pre-order from June 27th priced at £3195, with delivery from December 2024.

After June 27th, you have until July 4th, 2024 to get your order in. As mentioned before, there is no limit on numbers, but orders will be delivered in line with when the orders were placed, so order quickly for an earlier delivery slot!

