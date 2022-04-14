Casio’s new solar-powered G-Shock is an octagonal 90s throwback, with bonus Bluetooth smarts

Looking to escape back to the glorious days of the 90s where life just seemed less… complicated? Casio’s newly unveiled G-Shock could be the perfect wrist-worn talisman to keep the existential dread at bay. For a little while at least.

The GA-B1200 series retains the octagonal spirit of its predecessors and adds a dash of modernity in the form of built-in solar charging (via artificial and natural light), which can juice up with a whole day’s worth of power in just eight minutes, with no need for a battery. Bluetooth connectivity is a bonus too, providing automatic time updates, as well as the ability to find your misplaced phone at the press of a button, causing it to ring even if it’s on silent.

Despite being the slimmest G-Shock ever (with a light build to match), it retains the brand’s iconic toughness thanks to its Carbon Core Guard build — aka, a mixture of fine resin and carbon fibre. It’s water resistant up to 200 metres, and throws in classic features like day, week and date displays, as well as a countdown timer and illuminated display for low-light visibility.



Available for £130, it can be yours in five colours, including blackout and classic blue, yellow and green hues. There’s no release data as of yet, but you can sign up for more info directly with Casio.

