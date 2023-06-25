G-Shock’s new ‘Clear Remix’ series is the coolest launch yet

Casio has launched yet another new addition to its line of G-Shock watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-Shock brand.

The seven ‘Clear Remix’ models make use of see-through materials for designs that offer the clearest view of the watches’ internal componentry yet.

Best Casio G-Shock watch: from eye-catching classics to feature-packed fitness trackers

The special collection includes iconic timepieces from the brand’s 40-year history, but they’ve been reworked in a see-through design to give the wearer a peek into the inner workings of the watch.

This futuristic take still honours all the classic design properties of the iconic G-Shock models, and, despite looking as fragile as glass, they retain the shock-resistant construction and toughness-driven ethos.

This final point is important, as G-Shock began with the idea of developing “a tough watch that wouldn’t break, even if dropped”. In a process of repeated testing, the construction and materials were redesigned again and again. This tireless pursuit in the face of challenges bore fruit in 1983 with the debut of the first G-Shock watch.

The 40th anniversary Clear Remix collection includes seven popular G-Shock models, including the very first G-Shock design. All have been carefully selected and redesigned with see-through materials used for the case, band, LCD, buttons, module and circuit board.

These models include the GA-2140RX, which is the popular octagonal powerhouse known as the Casioak, the ultra-popular GA-114RX, and the DW-5040RX, which is based on the design that started it all.

You’ve also got the DW-6940RX with its unmistakable shock bumpers on either side, DWE-5640RX, as well as the GMA-S114 and GMA-S2140, which offers more compact options.

Fancy picking up a model from the Clear Remix collection? You’ll have to be lucky – these models sold out very quickly but you can currently sign up for re-stock notifications.

Liked this?

Best smartwatch: Apple and Android smartwatches reviewed