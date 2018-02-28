Seat integrates Shazam into its infotainment systems

We’ve got a while to wait until all cars are just smartphones on wheels. But until then small changes are happening, as we’ve seen a slew of mobile apps buddy up with car systems. Seat will be the first automotive manufacturer to partner with Shazam, it announced at MWC - which will launch in April. You won’t need to have the latest model either; it should be available to existing Seat owners to upgrade their systems. After six months, it’ll roll out on all cars in the VW group. Gone are the dangerous days of whipping out your phone, launching the app, only for the song to have finished by the time it’s all systems go. With in-car Shazam, a simple tap of the screen and voila! There’s your song. There’s no Alexa voice control yet, but that’s in the pipeline, along with a whole new infotainment system coming in 2019.