I’ve got lots of time for the quirky but super cool Cupra Tavascan

Introduction

Cupra makes it no secret that the Tavascan sits on the same MEB platform as several Volkswagen group stablemates, including the Skoda Enyaq, Audi Q4 Sportback, and the ID.5. Even the Ford Explorer has gotten in on the action. So this is a car on an already well-used platform with lots of comparable rivals. However, this is also a Cupra, a brand that really does have its own identity, and it is this factor that really helps to set it apart from the competition.

I loved the Cupra Born when I first drove it a couple of years ago now and I still think it’s a great looking EV. The same goes for the Tavascan I’ve been driving recently, with looks that make it hard to confuse with those rivals above. The model that arrived on the drive is the rear-wheel drive Tavascan V2, 77kWh, AFV 286 Auto and it really does look the part. It’s the attention to detail that lifts the Tavascan above the status of being just another electric SUV.

There’s choice as well, with the two-wheel drive model and a beefier, twin motor, all-wheel drive car, although both have the same 77kWh battery. However, that’s still big enough to deliver up to 355 miles of range, which I think takes it well away from range anxiety territory. That figure slips a little though if you prefer the twin motor, all-wheel drive variant, although my test car still did not far off its own range figure of 338 miles.

The styling

While some cars leave you feeling a bit deflated, as if the designers couldn’t really be bothered and put together a totally by-numbers experience, there’s nothing predictable about the Cupra Tavascan. Sure, it’s an all-electric SUV, but there’s lots to get into with this model both outside and in. In fact, picking my way around the exterior and then through the quirky interior delivered lots of neat little surprises.



The front end is a highlight, without doubt, and it conjured up fond memories of my time with the Cupra Born. The innovative use of different angles around the grille and headlights makes the nose look quite imposing, plus there’s a sizable Cupra logo that glows after dark. Around at the back, the taillight bar forms part of a tailgate spoiler ‘flick’ and this too comes into its own once the sun has gone down.



I also loved the alloys on my car, which managed to look individual, just after I’d thought it had all be done on the fancy wheels front. Practical tyres with pronounced sidewalls kept them tidy too. In-between, the four doors are sizeable, but open wide enough to offer plenty of family appeal.

Full marks to Cupra for the interior too, which was commented on by others who had a sit in it. There are lots of clever touches, with liberal smatterings of the copper-coloured trim flourishes that are a big part of the Cupra vibe. The seats are deliciously sculpted and not only look dramatic but are very comfortable as an added bonus. Overall, the rocket-ship bridge-feel also works to great effect, I think.

There is loads of room too, just like the other models that sit on this platform, but I think the ambience is a little more engaging in the Tavascan. It’s a nice place to be. That feeling of roominess extends to the boot area too. I popped the seats down and the resulting space inside let me load plenty in for a few hours at a car boot sale.

The drive

I still think the Cupra Born is one of the best EV drives I’ve ever experienced, so I was hoping for plenty from the Tavascan. It’s a bigger car, mind, so there’s more to get around country lanes and town centres. The bulk isn’t oppressive, however, and the Cupra engineers have set up the suspension and steering to make it good fun to manhandle in tighter spaces. The chunky tyres get over smaller potholes easily too, although the Tavascan can jump around a bit when surfaces get even more unpredictable.

Out on the motorway though, I thought the Cupra Tavascan was very enjoyable. It’s quiet, rides along very nicely and requires minimal management. Cupra makes it all very easy to switch between the drive modes, Comfort, Range and Performance, and this is compounded by a round button on the steering wheel that can be pressed to scroll through the options. Hit Performance and the Tavascan is a lively thing, almost a bit of a handful, so it works best in Comfort mode, where the driving experience is effortless.



One thing I did notice immediately was the rather spongy brake pedal. I’ve been behind the wheel of plenty of EVs that have, er, interesting brakes and the Cupra Tavascan is another example. They’re not at all bad, but they require a little bit of getting used to with plenty of anticipation needed early on. Leaving it too late to slow down has the potential to produce soiled underwear, so caution is needed until you get the feel of them. Paddles in front of the steering wheel can be used to adjust re-gen levels, incidentally.

The technology

I got on really well with the 15in infotainment system in the Cupra Tavascan, especially compared to some of the other VW Group offerings. It was certainly better than the Born of a while back, so notice has obviously been taken of the criticisms. The sizeable screen itself is a horizontal offering and as crisp and clear as anyone needs. A lot of the controls are in there too, although as always, this requires time, patience and a parking space in order to discover them all.



Aside from the sizeable head-up display, the real highlight with my model was the audio system, which had a whole area in the suite of software dedicated to tweaking and fine-tuning it. Even with the bass turned right down, it was still quite boomy and anyone with a penchant for bottom-end rumble should explore this fine Sennheiser experience. Minor irritations included the standard two buttons for windows front and back, just like VW and Ford models I’ve driven recently. Not a fan.



The steering wheel controls were so much better than the Born’s though and there’s a practical little digital dash that offers up cool-looking graphics as well as essential drivetime information that adds to the overall experience. The touch-sensitive climate and volume sensors just under the infotainment screen also work quite well, especially when compared to the first time I tried that Cupra Born.

Cupra Tavascan verdict

I’m a big fan of the Cupra Tavascan. It’s got lots of appealing features, from the brooding exterior to the very accommodating interior, all topped off with plenty of neat design touches. Performance offers everything needed to make an EV appealing, with zesty acceleration on tap, decent handling and effortlessly drivability.

Aside from a couple of minor niggles, the Cupra Tavascan is a refreshing new take on the electric SUV and, thankfully, I’ve already seen a couple of the roads. So, it’s not just me who’s giving it the thumbs up.

Cupra Tavascan technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor Battery 77kWh Power 286bhp Torque 402lb-ft 0-62mph 6.8sec Top speed 112mph Range 338 miles Maximum charge rate 135kW Cargo volume 540 litres