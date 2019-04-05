Panasonic’s Lumix G90 is a jack of all imaging trades

Panasonic makes some of the best video-centric mirrorless cameras around in its Lumix GH5 and GH5s models, but the new Lumix G90 (from £899.99, available from June) has a broader focus: it wants to be your hand go-to model when you’re shooting both videos and still photos. Compact and lightweight enough to be used one-handed, it boasts a weather-proof magnesium alloy body, OLED viewfinder and flip-out OLED touchscreen, and on the technical front it offers a 20.3MP sensor supporting 8-bit 4K video at 30/25/24fps or Full HD 1080p at 120/90/60fps, as well as 9fps continuous stills shooting with both in-body and optical lens image stabilisation. We’re interested to see how the G90 stacks up against the similarly-specced (and awesome) Fujifilm X-T30, so look out for a review as soon as we can get hold of a sample.