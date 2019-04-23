Nikon's waterproof Coolpix W150 is built for adventure

Nikon reckons its newest compact is "built to go anywhere." The Coolpix W150 ($229.95) is a compact point-and-shoot adventure camera that's waterproof, shockproof, freezeproof, and dustproof. Yep, that just about covers all the bases. The colourful snapper is also pretty robust on the tech front, with its low-light CMOS sensor, precision NIKKOR lens, 3x optical zoom, 6x dynamic zoom, and an effective pixel count of 13.2 million delivering beautifully detailed photos and Full HD movies. Talk about the perfect travel companion.