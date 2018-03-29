GoPro’s new budget-priced Hero is for action cam newbies

If you want a high-spec GoPro for your dirt bike backflips and surfing trips, you’re well catered for. But for those of living less extreme lifestyles, those cams are a costly investment. Just want to document bungee jumps and get some FPV footage of your dog? You might want to consider the new Hero camera. At £199, it’s an affordable entry-level GoPro, and while you’ll lose the 4K and super slo-mo stuff, you still get a 2in touchscreen, voice control, waterproofing up to 10m, and digital stabilisation. And because the cheap Hero shares the same form factor as its more premium contemporaries, it’ll work with the same mounts and accessories too. Pick one from...now.