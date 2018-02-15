Fujifilm’s X-H1 is a video-loving beast of a mirrorless camera

As much as we love Fujifilm’s X-T2, its video skills have always been a bit more hobbyist than Herzog. Enter the X-H1 (£1699 body only, due March 2018), Fuji’s new X-Series flagship, which takes its sibling’s stills prowess and adds two new killer features: in-body image stabilisation and a 3in touchscreen. Combine these with high bit-rate 4K recording and a film-like ‘Eterna’ mode, and you’ve got a handheld all-rounder that might just be our new favourite camera. No pressure, X-H1. Look out for our hands-on soon to see how it fares compared to the likes of Sony’s A7SII and Panasonic’s new video master, the GH5S.