DJI OM 5 is a smaller, reachier mobile gimble

Whether you’re an aspiring vlogger or just really want anything you film on your smartphone to have Steadicam-esque stability, the DJI OM 5 (£139, available to order now) is crying out for a spot in your backpack. The fifth-gen update of the company’s mobile gimbal range, it’s significantly lighter and smaller than 2020’s OM 4 while maintaining its rock-steady 3-axis stabilisation, clever magnetised mounting system and sticky ActiveTrack tracking tech (the latter courtesy of DJI’s excellent Mimo companion app). Also new here is the extendable arm, perfect for adding a bit of distance between you and the camera when vlogging, while an optional Fill Light Clamp (£42) keeps your face illuminated in gloomier conditions. We’ve got a sample of the OM 5 in our mitts right now, so look out for our in-depth review very soon.