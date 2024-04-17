These gadgets make filming content so much easier for me

While you’ll most often find me tapping away at the keyboard for tech coverage, videos come into in on occasion. I’m certainly no expert at it, and I stick to using my smartphone’s camera to point and shoot. The iPhone 15 Pro Max‘s video is more than good enough for all manner of videos. But it can’t always do exactly what I need without a little extra help. Or another device entirely.

Gimbals help with steady shots. Bluetooth mics help me record audio even when there’s a Yellow Weather Warning. And drones are awesome for capturing shots from above. I’ve used plenty of gear, but these top gadgets are the ones that make filming content so much easier for me.

DJI Mini 4 Pro

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is my top pick for capturing aerial footage. Everything I need is packed into a compact, travel-friendly drone. This little powerhouse offers 4K video capabilities, enhanced obstacle sensing, and a battery life that keeps on going. It’s perfect for capturing sweeping landscapes or dynamic urban filming from above.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro weighs just 249g, which skims just under the legal limit for drone registration in many countries. This drone features a 1/1.3-inch sensor capable of 4K/60fps video and 48MP photos, ensuring high-resolution results for both stills and motion. Its obstacle sensing technology and up to 34 minutes of flight time per battery charge make it ideal for extensive, uninterrupted shoots.

Budget Alternative: The Holy Stone HS720 provides a beginner-friendly alternative with features like 4K video and a 26-minute flight time. While it lacks the advanced sensors and smaller footprint of the DJI, it’s a solid starting point for aerial filming.

Pivo Pod

The Pivo Pod is my top pick to go on top of a tripod, since I film things solo. You can use it as a basic tripod, which is great, but it packs so much more up its sleeve. You’ll find advanced auto-tracking and smart capture modes, such as 360° motion tracking, multiple exposure, and panorama. This makes it perfect for filming what’s in front of you, or turning things round and filming yourself.

It connects to your smartphone and can be operated via a companion app, offering intuitive controls and creative options. This device is particularly valuable for creators who engage in interactive, moving tutorials or performances, providing professional-level cinematography with minimal equipment. And that’s exactly why it’s one of my top picks

Budget Alternative: A basic motorised pan-and-tilt tripod head can be a less expensive alternative, offering basic tracking functionalities suitable for less dynamic shooting scenarios.

DJI Pocket Osmo 3

If you’re like me, you’ll need to capture steady footage while filming. I can’t be the only one that doesn’t have machine-steady hands, and OIS in my iPhone isn’t enough. That’s why I use the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. It’s a handheld stabiliser that comes with a built-in 4K camera capable of capturing 60fps video.

Its compact design fits in my pocket, and it manages to cram in powerful features such as ActiveTrack 3.0. It ensures that subjects are always in sharp focus even during dynamic movements. This device is essential for vloggers and travellers who require professional stabilisation and cinematic quality without the bulk of traditional equipment. Transferring footage to your phone is easy thanks to the DJI app, or you can record straight on an SD card.

Budget Alternative: The Zhiyun Smooth Q3 is a cost-effective choice for smartphone users, offering three-axis stabilisation and features like gesture control, albeit with less robust build quality than the Osmo.

Asilex Wireless Lavalier Microphones

Asilex Wireless Lavalier Microphones are a game-changer for capturing clear, professional audio. To be honest, I’d never heard of the brand. I purchased them on Amazon in a bind because they shipped fast and were cheap. But they might be one of the best tools in my filming arsenal. Free from the constraints of wires, these mics come with options for either Lightning or USB-C connections. You can use them with whatever smartphone you’re filming with. And, if you need voice-over audio, they work just as well with a computer.

These mics offer excellent sound quality and ease of movement. They’re perfect for interviews, vlogging, or any setting where mobility and audio clarity are paramount. The wireless design means no more wrestling with cords, and the discreet, compact build ensures the focus remains on your content, not your gear.

Budget Alternative: The Boya BY-M1 offers a budget-friendly solution with good sound quality and a wired connection. While it sacrifices the convenience of wireless mobility, it is reliable for static setups or beginners in audio recording.

Connor Jewiss