Blackmagic’s new camera puts 4K cinematography in your pocket

Blackmagic’s video cameras are prized by filmmaking enthusiasts, and this new edition of its diminutive Pocket Cinema Camera sets out to prove that you don’t need to “go big or go home” when it comes to snaffling up compelling footage. With compact system camera-esque dimensions, a lightweight carbon fibre and polycarbonate build, support for Micro Four Thirds interchangeable lenses, full internal 4K HDR recording at both 10- and 12-bit quality and support for high-end mini XLR mics, this thing is fully kitted out for pro-quality capture, and its £1,029 asking price includes a full licence for DaVinci editing software to boot. Whether it can outdo the likes of the Sony A7S II and Panasonic GH5S on pure image quality remains to be seen – hopefully we’ll get our mitts on one soon so that we can put it to the test.