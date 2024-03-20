Logitech’s new 4K live-streaming webcam packs plenty of features, but is it worth the price?

Find that the webcam in your laptop or monitor isn’t quite up to scratch? There are plenty of options to pick from, with some offering crazy image quality. But Logitech’s latest offering is different. Yes, it’s a 4K camera. But if focuses on live-streaming, with plenty of features to make recording even easier.

Logitech has decided to up the ante on its live-streaming webcam with the latest model – the Mevo Core. We’re talking 4K resolution so you can see every pixel of glory and, unfortunately, every pore on your face. It’s the more sophisticated sibling in the Mevo line-up, letting you beam your content directly to the adoring masses on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook without a hitch. And for those who like to meticulously edit their content before unleashing it onto the world, you can also record and upload later.

Before you rush off to throw your wallet at Logitech, you’ll need a lens since it ships as a glorified paperweight without one. Logitech casually mentions that any Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lens will do the trick. The Mevo Core is noticeably chunkier than its predecessor, weighing in at 1.5 lbs. This webcam packs a large 4/3 CMOS sensor, promising less noise, better low-light performance, and a depth of field so deep, you could lose yourself in it.

The Mevo Core also comes with a built-in three-microphone array featuring noise cancellation. And for the marathon streamers, it’s got a battery life of six hours, with the option to plug in an external power source for those never-ending sessions. Of course, Logitech’s Mevo Core can double as an (incredibly expensive) HD webcam, both wired and wireless.

Fancy getting your hands on Logitech’s latest webcam? The Mevo Core is available for $999 directly from the brand or from other retailers. It’s only available in the US and Canada for the time being. Of course, when you have to shell out for a lens, the total price gets a bit heftier. And since the 1080p Mevo Start is almost a third of the price, that might be more compelling.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home