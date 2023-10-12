How to work from home: the Stuff guide

1. Keep a schedule

Don’t use your newfound freedom to have a massive lie-in or loll about all day. But also don’t feel the need to work from the second you wake up, because you feel guilty you no longer have a commute.

Instead, echo your standard routine as much as possible. In fact, use an Echo — or your smart tech of choice — to set reminders about when to clock on, and when it’s time to ‘go home’.