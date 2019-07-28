The app wants to get you started as quickly as possible, and so offers a bunch of predefined workouts. These are designed to focus on specific areas of your body, and last for anything from 26 to 50 minutes. They also assume you’ll have access to gym equipment.

If that’s given you heart palpitations, 321FIT recognises you might have more specific needs. You can therefore not only compile your own custom workouts, but also add your own exercises, if the built-in ones don’t fit your needs.

In each case, you define the exercise’s sets and reps, and how long you’ll get before the app starts beeping at you to move on. These can be edited at any time – including during an actual workout, if you decide to be a massive cheat.