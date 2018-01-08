Whereas the Panasonic GH5 was made for both photos and video, the GH5S has only one thing on it’s mind: 4K footage. That’s why it’s got a 10.2MP sensor with pixels that are almost two times bigger than on the GH5. What does this mean? The GH5S can capture a huge amount of light and detail in its footage with a maximum ISO of 51,200, which of course makes all the difference when you’re shooting in a 4K resolution.

Speaking of Ultra HD video, Panasonic’s Lumix GH5S can shoot in pretty much every 4K format imaginable including Cinema 4K at 60 frames per second. Better yet, it’ll also handle Hybrid Log Gamma recording for HDR video and the 10-bit color spectrum. In other words, if you’ve got a fancy telly like an LG OLED or Samsung QLED then this camera can really get the best out of it.

In similarly futuristic fashion, the GH5S is one of the very first consumer cameras to support Dual-Native ISO, which is a new technology designed to help reduce noise when shooting in high sensitivity scenarios a.k.a. night time and indoors. Obviously, we’ll need to try the camera ourselves to see quite how much difference this makes, but we’ve seen some might impressive test footage in its favour with warmer colours and more true to life imagery.

Of course, there’s loads more technical stuff to delve into with a camera of this calibre but key for aspiring filmmakers will be the GH5S’ unlimited video recording - most rival cameras come with a 30-minute limit - and lack of body image stabilisation for more versatile shooting. Panasonic want this splash, dust & freeze proof machine to thrive in all manner of conditions. Be that strapped to the inside of a dune buggy or sitting out alone in the Arctic tundra. This thing has been built for more than your bog standard YouTube vlog.