There’s never been a dud in Sony’s A7 range of mirrorless full-frame system cameras, and the A7R III doesn’t buck that trend.

We’ll get this out of the way now: this is a fantastically capable camera whether you’re using it for stills or video.

It is, however, over £3,000 without a lens, which makes it a daunting investment for all but the wealthiest of photographers. And with plenty of cheaper high-end mirrorless options on the market (including older A7 series full-frame models), the question of its value remains.

Without further ado, let’s dive in and see if Sony’s tweaks, improvements and new features are worth the outlay.