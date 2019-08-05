The Alulu is an ink-free instant camera that uses old receipts as film

Instant cameras are all the rage again thanks to our obsession with anything even remotely nostalgic, but running them can mean spending a fair bit of cash on film and printers. That's why you might want to consider checking out the Alulu ($79), an ink-free instant camera that uses old receipts as film paper. Currently seeking funding over on Kickstarter, the smart, eco-friendly snapper uses a unique algorithm to create lo-fi stippled photos comprised of thousands of teeny dots. Ingeniously, those dots are created by applying heat to the receipt paper rather than using ink, meaning you'll be able to snap and print til your heart's content.