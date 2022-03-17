Polaroid Now+ (£140)

What’s the story?

A Bluetooth-connected version of the Polaroid Now (below), this is the retro camera firm’s most advanced snapper to date. It replaces Polaroid’s previous connected cam, the OneStep+. Pairing it with the revamped iOS and Android app gives you access to a range of fresh creative features. For the first time, Polaroid has thrown in an accessory pouch stuffed with snap-on lens filters – and in another lo-tech boon, the maker has even seen fit to ship a protective lens cap.

Is it any good?

You can use the Now+ without the app, but hooking up to your phone gives you lots more options.

An updated Manual mode means you can tinker with settings, while the excellent Aperture function lets you tweak depth of field settings for artfully blurred backgrounds. For action shot aficionados, the app also packs a new Tripod setting for capturing motion blur.

There’s also a handy remote control and self-timer for taking selfies, while the souped-up autofocus and dynamic flash are excellent for nabbing great shots with minimal effort. The snap-on lens filters – in blue, yellow, orange, red vignette and starburst effect – are perfect for adding a pop of colour or special effects if you’re feeling artsy.