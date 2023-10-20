Belkin’s latest MagSafe charging pad can fast charge 2 devices at once

While Qi2 is set to appear on plenty of upcoming smartphones, iPhone lovers still have it best for now with MagSafe. While there are plenty of charging options to pick from, Belkin’s latest offering can fast charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. The BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Charging Pad supports fast charging speed and is portable enough to take on the go.

Belkin‘s new BoostCharge Pro is a 2-in-1 charger, meaning you can use it to boost up your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. It doesn’t have the special Apple Watch charger, however, so you won’t be able to hook up your watch. But, it does pack MagSafe, to keep your phone clinging on while it charges.

And juicing up won’t take long, as Belkin is offering fast charging speeds. If you’re rocking an iPhone 12 or later, you can take advantage of 15W MagSafe charging. The second charger supports 5W Qi speeds for AirPods Pro or AirPods with a wireless charging case. You get an included USB-C power unit to plug into the BoostCharge Pro, and there’s an LED light to let you know when your devices are charging.

Fancy upping your charging game? Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro is available to order either directly from the accessories brand or from Apple itself. It’ll set you back $80/£74.95, and comes in four colours: Black, White, Orange, and Sand.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home