Belkin’s latest MagSafe charging pad can fast charge 2 devices at once
The 2-in-1 charging pad can juice up your iPhone and AirPods at the same time.
While Qi2 is set to appear on plenty of upcoming smartphones, iPhone lovers still have it best for now with MagSafe. While there are plenty of charging options to pick from, Belkin’s latest offering can fast charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. The BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Charging Pad supports fast charging speed and is portable enough to take on the go.
Belkin‘s new BoostCharge Pro is a 2-in-1 charger, meaning you can use it to boost up your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. It doesn’t have the special Apple Watch charger, however, so you won’t be able to hook up your watch. But, it does pack MagSafe, to keep your phone clinging on while it charges.
And juicing up won’t take long, as Belkin is offering fast charging speeds. If you’re rocking an iPhone 12 or later, you can take advantage of 15W MagSafe charging. The second charger supports 5W Qi speeds for AirPods Pro or AirPods with a wireless charging case. You get an included USB-C power unit to plug into the BoostCharge Pro, and there’s an LED light to let you know when your devices are charging.
Fancy upping your charging game? Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro is available to order either directly from the accessories brand or from Apple itself. It’ll set you back $80/£74.95, and comes in four colours: Black, White, Orange, and Sand.