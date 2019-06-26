Vizio is bringing its premium Dolby Atmos soundbar to the UK

U.S. soundbar maker Vizio is trying to make a name for itself on UK shores. Back in May the company brought its affordable SB362An soundbar over from the States, and has now expanded its growing UK portfolio with the launch of its premium SB36512 soundbar. Designed to deliver vivid cinema-inspired sound from every angle, the SB36512 is a 36in, 5.1.2 soundbar system that comes complete with two Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. It's a hefty piece of kit that'll set you back £599.99, and includes a pair rear satellite speakers, a five channel soundbar with two up firing speakers built-in, and a sleek wireless subwoofer that'll bring the bass. Those of you who adore the little extras will be thrilled to hear the SB36512 also comes with a fancy LCD display remote, meaning you'll be able to fine tune your audio experience in style.