This soundbar brings Dolby Atmos audio to the smallest spaces

If you’re looking to jazz up your home cinema experience, soundbars are a great option. But they’re often big. Or come with speakers to place around a room. Which is great, unless your living room is on the small side. But Denon’s latest soundbar is actually designed for more compact living rooms – still offering Dolby Atmos and exceptional audio quality.

Catchily dubbed the DHT-S218, Denon’s latest soundbar is designed for compact spaces. Denon chucked in Dolby Atmos surround sound magic, some beefy bass, and a dash of sleek design. Designed with space-saving in mind, this slim jim packs built-in subwoofers for booming bass. It can be mounted on the wall, ensuring that your quest for cinematic glory doesn’t end up cluttering your living space.

Dolby Atmos is the highlight feature, bringing spatial sound to your space. Plus, with Bluetooth Low Energy Audio, you can stream your guilty pleasure playlists from your phone without sacrificing sound quality or battery life. With dual mid-range drivers, tweeters, and those down-firing subwoofers, it’s like having an orchestra in your lounge. Minus the conductor’s wild gesticulations. And let’s not forget HDMI eARC, ensuring your 4K content gets the sound quality it deserves.

For those who love a late-night flick but hate waking up the neighbours, Denon’s Dialog Enhancer is your new best mate. It ensures crystal clear dialogue at volumes that won’t have anyone knocking. And with sound modes for every occasion (that all work with Dolby Atmos), this soundbar can handle any kind of content.

Fancy popping this bar in your living room? Denon’s latest is hitting the shelves at £249, exclusively in-store.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home