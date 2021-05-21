The Soundform Connect is a plug-and-play audio adaptor that'll turn your old stereo into an AirPlay 2 speaker

The Soundform Connect (£89) is a new audio adapter from Belkin that can turn standard stereo systems into Apple AirPlay 2-enabled speakers. The little adapter that could is equipped with both optical and 3.5mm outputs that allow it to connect with any speaker or receiver with an audio input, including that vintage hi-fi nestled in the corner of your lounge. Once it's plugged in and powered on, the Soundform Connect can use AirPlay 2 pairing to connect with and stream music from a range of iOS and Mac devices. It's even capable of slotting into a multi-room setup with other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers, and supports CD-quality sample rates of 16-bit, 44,100 Hz (44.1 kHz) resolution. Belkin says the Soundform Connect is coming soon.