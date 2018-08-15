Samsung and Harman Kardon team up for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X-toting soundbar

Samsung has teamed up with veteran audio specialist Harman Kardon on a pair of sleek, premium co-branded cinema soundbars featuring not one but two types of 3D surround sound: the well-known Dolby Atmos and the relative rookie DTS:X, both of which add height effects to the standard surround sound array. The HW-N950 and HW-N850 (£TBC, available from 20th August) each come with a wireless subwoofer for delivering that all-important low-end rumble, while the former also features twin rear wireless speakers to provide a greater degree of sonic immersion. If you’re wondering why Samsung has partnered with Harman Kardon now, it’s because it bought the company back in March of last year – and presumably we can expect more collaborations between the two brands in the future.