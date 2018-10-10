Peak hi-fi: Bang & Olufsen and David Lynch team up for arty speakers

Fan of cult movie director and artist David Lynch? Fan of stylish Danish hi-fi purveyors Bang & Olufsen? Then you’ll be stoked to hear that the two have teamed up, with B&O now offering a trio of its products decorated with Lynch’s own daubings. The Beoplay P2 portable speaker, Beoplay M5 wireless speaker and Beoplay A9 floorstanding speaker have all been given the Lynch treatment, bearing details from the Twin Peaks creator's previous “War Between the Shapes” and “Paris Suite” series of artworks. The A9 is limited to only five examples, and won’t be on sale, but you can pick up the M5 for £700 and the P2 for £175 at Harrods in London, or online and at B&O stores at a later, unspecified date.