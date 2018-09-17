Marshall Voice speakers bring Alexa along for the ride

Marshall’s distinctive speakers are styled to look just like the company’s iconic guitar amps – a crucial part of rock history – but the upcoming Acton II Voice (£269, available 9th November) and Stanmore II Voice (£349, available 2nd October) couldn’t be accused of living in the past. These are wireless smart speakers packing Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant tech, you see, meaning you can bark your music requests right at them (or ask them what the weather’s going to be like tomorrow). Not only that, but both will be getting Google Assistant courtesy of a software update later this year, so whatever your preference of vocal helper, it seems like Marshall has you covered.