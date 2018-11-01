Jaybird’s Tarah Pro headphones offer epic endurance

Designed with fitness freaks in mind, Jaybird’s new wireless in-ear headphones are clearly designed to go the distance: the company claims the Tarah Pros (£139, available from today) offer a full 14 hours of audio playback per charge, plus an IPX7 weatherproof build that should put up with whatever the British winter – or your sweaty pores – can chuck at it. The buds pivot, allowing you to wear the Tarah Pros over or under your ears, while a range of tips and fins should help fine-tune the fit further to ensure they stay comfy and don’t fly out while you’re pounding the pavement. On the audio front, Jaybird’s companion app allows for adjustment of the EQ, so your workout playlist should sound the part too.