The AX series is an affordable range of hi-fi separates from Cambridge Audio

Cambridge Audio has released a new range of sleek hi-fi separates designed to offer the perfect balance between performance and affordability. Consisting of two CD players, two integrated amplifiers, and two stereo receivers, the AX range takes design and innovation cues from Cambridge Audio's earlier CX and Edge hi-fi series. With a single analogue RCA output, remote control and a gorgeous Lunar Grey and black finish, the AXC25 (£229) is aimed as those who are looking for a well-equipped CD player on a budget. Meanwhile, the AXA25 amplifier is a similarly affordable prospect, boasting a power output of 25W, four analogue RCA inputs and a single RCA output for recording purposes, as well as a USB port with 5V 500mA of power for adding a Bluetooth receiver, and a 3.5mm auxiliary stereo input on the front panel. The full range will be available from July 2019.