1More Aero in-ears do head-tracking audio for less

Spatial audio is the headphone world’s new must-have feature, for which we largely have to thank the combined might of Apple and Dolby. Most head-tracking in-ears carry a hefty price premium, but not the 1More Aero: these true wireless buds will set you back a much more reasonable £100.

For your cash you’re getting active noise cancellation, sweat resistance and all-day battery life, on top of convincing positional audio courtesy of built-in gyroscopes. They track your head movements and ensure tracks mixed with spacial sound in mind feel like they’re coming from the correct direction.

The Aero uses 10mm dynamic drivers with carbon diaphragms, tuned by Grammy award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi. Or if you think you know better, there are 12 EQ presets to pick from inside 1More’s app. An IPX5 rating means the buds will shrug off sweat and unexpected rain showers.

Battery life should be around five hours with ANC enabled, or 7 hours without, and the charging case providing a further three top-ups before it’ll need refuelling itself. Fast charge support means a 15 minute trip to the case should give the buds a further three hours of tunes, and the case has fuss-free Qi wireless charging.

Both buds have touch-sensitive stems for all the usual controls, including playback, volume and invoking your phone’s voice assistant. They can also answer calls, and toggle through the different noise cancelling modes.

There’s a choice of strong, mild and wind reduction presets, as well as an adaptive mode that can ramp the ANC up or down based on your surroundings, and the handy dandy transparency mode for hearing the outside world without removing the buds from your ears. 1More reckons the Aero can strip out 42dB of background noise, at a 40-4000Hz frequency range, so they should handle office chatter just as well as planes and trains.

The 1More Aero goes on sale today at £100 from Amazon UK and £110 from Amazon US. Early birds can get £20/$20 off using coupons at Amazon, or with the code “AERO20” if they order through the official 1More website.