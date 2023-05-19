Audio-Technica’s latest podcast mic adds USB

Audio-Technica is out to give podcasters, streamers and other content creators a sonic step up with its new AT2040USB Podcast Microphone. Based on the BP40 pro-grade broadcast mic, the AT2040USB adds USB for easier connectivity, without needing a pricey audio interface or other equipment.

The hyper-cardioid mic has a built-in headphone port for real-time audio monitoring with zero delay, and a silent, touch-sensitive button for quick muting without dislodging or shaking it during a broadcast or recording. A two-state LED indicator ring glows blue while the mic is live, and red when muted.

There’s a built-in shock mount that also helps reduce unwanted noise and vibration, while an internal pop filter helps minimise harsh sounds. A multistage foam mesh windscreen adds extra protection from plosives. Audio-Technica will also happily supply you with an AT8458a shock mount for a little extra cash, to trim vibrations further. It comes with a mounting clamp and threaded adaptor so you can supply your own table stand or boom arm.

The hyper-cardioid pickup pattern is designed to eliminate background noise, with a narrower pickup angle than traditional mics. This should make it a great choice for creators and gamers, who need focused vocal capture when streaming or chatting with their followers – without keyboard clacking or mouse clicking constantly in the background.

It comes with a high-resolution analogue to digital converter, which has a 24-Bit/96 kHz sampling rate. There’s also a switchable low-cut filter and mix control.

You can purchase the Audio-Technica AT2040USB beginning June 5 in Europe for £129 / €149. It’s already available in the U.S. for $149.