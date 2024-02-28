Asics’ latest running shoes want to help you chase down new PBs

Pavement pounders typically look for two things when searching for a new pair of shoes to lace up: performance and fit. Asics’ MetaSpeed line-up promises to help you achieve your best while also feeling your best, thanks to a comfortable fit. And the latest shoes in the range are the Sky Paris and Edge Paris runners, which want to help you chase down your new PB.

The MetaSpeed Sky and MetaSpeed Edge were created for the “stride” and “cadence” running styles, respectively. The new MetaSpeed Sky Paris and MetaSpeed Edge Paris follow suit, but with some nifty upgrades. They’ve got this trick up their sleeve where they help you maintain your ideal posture and foot strike angle, even when you’re knackered.

These new MetaSpeed models have shed about 22g off their predecessors, which is a big deal in the running shoe world. They’ve achieved this weightless feel with a new Motion Wrap Upper 2.0, making the shoe’s upper lighter and more breathable. Plus, there’s the introduction of a new FF Blast Turbo Plus midsole foam. This isn’t just a mouthful to say; it’s also lighter, softer, and bouncier than before. The MetaSpeed Sky Paris has widened its full-length carbon plate in the forefoot region. While the MetaSpeed Edge Paris sets up the carbon plate position ideally for cadence runners. It’s all about getting that perfect toe-off and bounce from the foam.

Asics isn’t just throwing tech at these shoes willy-nilly. These folk have ensured that every tech bit is validated by their Institute of Sport Science and real-world athletes. The feedback? Vincent Kipkemoi Ngeitch and Michael Somers, two rather speedy marathoners, have already given these shoes two thumbs up for their lightness, bounciness, and speed.

So, when can you get your hands (or feet) on (or in) these? The MetaSpeed Sky Paris and the MetaSpeed Edge Paris are hitting the shelves from 4 March. They’ll be available for both men and women directly from Asics, priced at £220.

