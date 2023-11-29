Asics’ Gel Nimbus 26 runners promise smoother pavement plodding

If you’re a regular pavement pounder, you likely look for two things when searching for a new pair of shoes to lace up: grip and fit. Asics’ latest iteration of their flagship runners promise to improve on both for smoother running. The Gel Nimbus 26 runners come armed to the teeth with upgrades that make it not just a shoe, but a veritable chariot for your feet.

Thanks to Asics‘ new Hybrid Asicsgrip technology, it feels like these runners have Spider-Man‘s webbing for your feet. The Gel Nimbus 26 provide the stickiness you need on those wet and wild runs. On the outsole, you’ll find Aharplus rubber, which promises better traction, improved softness (because who doesn’t like a bit of softness underfoot?), and durability that’d make a Nokia phone jealous.

Now, Asics isn’t just throwing fancy names for rubber around. They’ve given the midfoot fit a proper facelift, with an engineered knit upper and tweaked eyelet construction. The result? A midfoot hold that’s softer, yet grips like a loving grandmother’s hug. The breathable knit material also means your feet won’t feel like they’re in a sauna while you’re chasing that new PB.

And for that extra smoothness? The Gel Nimbus 26 runners come with FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning. Made with 24% bio-based content, it’s like bouncing on clouds with a clear conscience. And at the rearfoot, there’s also PureGel technology. It’s 65% softer than conventional Gel tech, which means landing softer than a cat on a pillow.

Fancy an upgrade for your kicks in time for a running New Year’s resolution? Asics’ Gel Nimbus 26 runners will hit the shelves on January 15, 2024. You’ll be able to order them directly from the brand, in-store, and from specialist running outlets. These trainers will set you back £180.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home