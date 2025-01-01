Best trainers 2025: top shoes for walking, hiking and running

Walking, hiking or running: whichever way you like to put your best foot forward, the best trainers will help you get your kicks. And if you need boots to go the distance, we’ve got the sneaks you need.

From retro trainers for wearing everyday to lightweight sprinters for setting a new PB, there’s a pair of lace-ups below that’s fit for every foot.

Don’t know what you’re looking for? We’ve also covered some of the key plimsoll lingo down at the bottom, so you’ll be on the front foot when it comes to choosing your next pair of shoes.

The best trainers you can buy today

The patchwork pair: Merrell Alpine 83 Sneaker Recraft

Sticking fabric offcuts to your shoes is one way to make your hooves look distinctive. Donning these colourful kicks is another. A revamped version of Merrell’s classic Alpine sneaker, the 83 edition features an upper made from contrasting pieces of suede and recycled textiles. The result is a natty casual trainer with retro style and bags of grip to boot.

The eco everydays: Allbirds Tree Gliders

Looking for trainers you can live in? These easy, breezy sneakers are made to keep you light on your feet – and tread lightly on the planet. Hewn from tree fibre, the breathable one-piece upper fits snug but airy, while a SweetFoam midsole supports your stride with featherweight sugarcane cushioning. Tie the recycled polyester laces and you’ll be all set to glide through the day.

The retro Reeboks: Reebok Club C 85 Vintage

Nothing says Eighties nostalgia like a pair of tennis shoes. And if you’re going for the vintage Wimbledon look, these old-school sneaks are a grand slam. Styled like Boris Becker is still king of the court, they’re slick enough to wear from the clubhouse to the club. Limited detailing keeps things classy, while lightweight cushioning offers support when it’s time to serve some throwback moves.

The weatherproof warriors: Columbia Peakfreak III Outdry

Soggy socks don’t make for happy hiking. Want to keep your knee-highs dry without wearing wellies? Try these all-weather walkers: their OutDry upper has a bonded construction, which means there’s no way for water to seep between the breathable membrane and the outer shell. Combined with an outsole that’s super grippy on grass and gravel, they’re the perfect trainers for rainy rambles.

Walking shoeless through the woods might help you reconnect with nature, but it’s also a shortcut to thorny feet. Want the barefoot feeling without the risk of pointy bits? Try this pared-back pair. Lighter than your old boots at just 459g, a leather upper means they’re just as tough. A removable thermal layer keeps your toes toasty, while 4mm lugs on the flexible all-terrain sole mean you can feel the trail without slipping.

Timberland GreenStride Motion 6

New treads might give you grip in the great outdoors, but virgin materials won’t make you popular with Mother Nature. Luckily, these off-roaders offer traction without the negative reaction. The ReBOTL lining is made with 50% recycled plastic, while the GreenStride midsoles use bio-based materials. And with recycled rubber in the sole, you can stand firm but fair on the footpath.

The rapid reactors: Nike Pegasus 41

New treads might give you grip in the great outdoors, but virgin materials won’t make you popular with Mother Nature. Luckily, these off-roaders offer traction without the negative reaction. The ReBOTL lining is made with 50% recycled plastic, while the GreenStride midsoles use bio-based materials. And with recycled rubber in the sole, you can stand firm but fair on the footpath.

A forward roll normally means something’s gone really wrong on your run. Not with these speedy sneakers. Their rocker is shaped to push power to the front each time you go heel-to-toe. Rubber pads on the outsole deliver all the grip you need when it’s time to kick on, while Helion superfoam propels your feet towards a PB.

The springy sprinters: UA Infinite Elite

Sticking springs on your shoes is generally frowned upon, unless your local parkrun is having a Looney Tunes week. These ultra-cushioned kicks are the next best thing: with UA HOVR+ foam underfoot, you’ll be bouncing along the route like Wile E. Coyote after Road Runner. Unlike his ACME boots, these lace-ups deliver soft landings to keep you sprinting way past the finish line.

How to choose the best trainers

Looking to buy the best trainers but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Soles: Inflation affects the sole. Most modern runners ride on massive foam wedges. This delivers increased cushioning and energy return, but can reduce road feel. Consider transitioning to low-profile shoes if you want natural feedback.

Inflation affects the sole. Most modern runners ride on massive foam wedges. This delivers increased cushioning and energy return, but can reduce road feel. Consider transitioning to low-profile shoes if you want natural feedback. Purpose: No shoe can do it all. Running trainers are designed to move feet forwards, while walking shoes give more support at a slower pace. Everyday sneakers offer a crossover, but think about a specialist shoe for hiking or longer runs.

No shoe can do it all. Running trainers are designed to move feet forwards, while walking shoes give more support at a slower pace. Everyday sneakers offer a crossover, but think about a specialist shoe for hiking or longer runs. Drop: Heel drop is the difference in height from heel to toe. Lower drops load your ankles and promote a forefoot strike, while a high drop hits your knees and has you landing on your heel. The drop should feel right and keep you injury-free.

Heel drop is the difference in height from heel to toe. Lower drops load your ankles and promote a forefoot strike, while a high drop hits your knees and has you landing on your heel. The drop should feel right and keep you injury-free. Pronation: Want to know how you pronate? Most running shops offer a free gait analysis. They’ll record a video of you running on a treadmill for 30 seconds. This will reveal how your feet land and your ankles roll, as well as the way you stride.

Now check out Stuff’s guide to the best running and GPS sport watches.