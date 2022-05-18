Acer’s new Spin 5 and Spin 3 laptops have 360-degree rotating screens for convertible shenanigans

In addition to launching the Swift 3 OLED, Acer has also revealed two new convertible laptops — the Spin 5 and Spin 3 — that can transform from notebook to tablet and everything in between, thanks to the wonders of their 360-degree hinges.

The Spin 5 is the more expensive of the two, starting from £1399. Your cash will net you an ultralight 1.3kg, 16.9mm-thin notebook, with a 14in 2560 x 1600 touch display that can be folded all the way around for a more comfortable tablet experience.

It can be maxed out with Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i7 processor (complete with integrated Iris Xe graphics for editing and light gaming), along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, with Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 ports thrown in for good measure.

The Spin 5 also has a TwinAir cooling system with Acer’s Vortex Flow architecture, which is a fancy way of saying that it’s been designed to improve performance under load by up to 75 percent, bolstered by internal copper heat pipes to keep things comfortable and cool. There’s a rechargeable Wacom-powered stylus for notetaking and drawing too, along with AI-enhanced webcam and microphone smarts for a better video call experience.

In contrast, the Spin 3 (starting at £899) also features a 14-in screen with a Full HD resolution, along with Intel’s new processors and graphics. Four hours of use can be squeezed out of a single 30-minute charge, while Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and AI-enhanced video calling tricks are also on the cards.

The Spin 3 will be landing in June with the Spin 5 landing a month later in July.