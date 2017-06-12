Father’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 7 gift ideas for music-mad dads

If there's one thing dads love, it's a lie-in on Sunday. And if there are two things they love, it's a lie-in on Sunday, and music.

The good news is that thanks to the advance of technology, you can give your dad an amazing music-related gift for not much cash.

We've rounded up a few of our favourite headphones, speakers and music services, plus some rather lovely books, posters and even ACTUAL PHYSICAL MUSIC, any of which would make a great present for Father's Day 2017.