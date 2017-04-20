Why we hope the SNES Mini reboot is real - and how Nintendo should handle it

See, the NES mini did gangbusters for Nintendo, selling out just about everywhere it went on sale as the perfect stop-gap before the Switch arrived in March.

People snapped them up to give as Christmas presents, and desperate parents were forced to turn to Ebay and pay extortionate prices to avoid disappointing their kids. There's still demand today, with the £50 console going for well over four times its asking price on online auction sites. And yet there'll never be enough. The Mini NES is dead. It has ceased to be.

If its replacement is to succeed, and not alienate gamers that want to buy one but can't Nintendo absolutely has to make enough consoles to meet demand.

People are definitely going to want this thing. The NES might have been Nintendo's first home console, but the SNES arguably had the better catalogue of games - Zelda and Donkey Kong are great, but they're practically prehistoric next to A Link to the Past and Donkey Kong Country. To not have enough consoles to go around a second time would just be a slap in the face to die-hard Ninty fans.