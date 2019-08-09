Why the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ won’t tempt me from my iPhone XS Max

When it comes to hardware, it can be tempting to look further afield than Apple. On Android, there is something for everyone, up to the endearingly bonkers giant PSP that’s the Moqi i7s depicted above. From a swish design perspective, Android’s come a long way, too. Some devices match iPhone’s turns on the catwalk – although it’s baffling how many can’t keep their bezels even. (If you’re going for minimal, don’t give your phone a chin.)

From a hard cash perspective, it’s easy to see why people might gravitate towards Android, too, rather than selling a kidney to pay for an iPhone. (Some Androids are kidney-priced as well, but you tend to get more bang per kidneybuck.) And then there are Apple’s services, which remain… variable; James doesn’t use them often, hence that being another reason for him to switch.

Guess what: I don’t use them much either.