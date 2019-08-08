4 reasons the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is superior to the Galaxy Note 10 (and 1 reason it isn't)

Samsung launched not one Galaxy Note, but two: The moderately sized Galaxy Note 10 which has its fair share of standout features, but it pales into insignificance in the giant face of the S10+.

It's not just a matter of size, the Note 10+ has been packed with some extra tech and a larger battery whilst still remaining just as skinny as the Note 10 (7.9mm).

So what are these assettes the S10+ was gifted with? And how important are they when deciding which is most worthy of your hard-earned Note$.