Which Motorola Moto G7 should you buy?

Another year, another great Moto G. That kind of routine could get tedious after a while, but this year's Moto G7 phones are just too impressive to be bothered by.

This time around, Motorola has four of the budget wonders, spanning a fairly wide range of price levels and features, not to mention some design tweaks between them. Despite some key differences here, they're all strong options for anyone looking to spend less than £300 on a smartphone… and in a couple cases, less than £200.

Not sure which Moto G7 is best for your budget and needs? Here's a look at all four handsets, now that we've reviewed them all, along with our recommendations on who should buy each one of them.