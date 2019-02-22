Which Motorola Moto G7 should you buy?

Another year, another great Moto G. That kind of routine could get tedious after a while, but this year's Moto G7 phones are just too impressive to be bothered by.
This time around, Motorola has four of the budget wonders, spanning a fairly wide range of price levels and features, not to mention some design tweaks between them. Despite some key differences here, they're all strong options for anyone looking to spend less than £300 on a smartphone… and in a couple cases, less than £200.
Not sure which Moto G7 is best for your budget and needs? Here's a look at all four handsets, now that we've reviewed them all, along with our recommendations on who should buy each one of them.
Moto G7 (£239)
The base Moto G7 gets a fresh look for 2019, with a flagship-inspired teardrop notch that lets Motorola scrape away some of the bezel. It has an extra-tall 6.2in LCD panel at 1080p, which is pretty excellent, and has solid power with its mid-range Snapdragon 632 chip. It won't win any awards for top-end gaming, but it'll do the trick.
The dual-camera setup takes solid shots, the 3,000mAh battery is typically good for a day, and overall you get a very nice handset for just £239. The Moto G7 Plus (keep reading) packs in a few bonus perks for a little extra cash, but this all-rounder is ideal for someone who wants flagship looks and modest power without breaking the bank.
Buy the Moto G7 if… you want a slick, great budget phone that's up for most jobs
Moto G7 Plus (£269)
Unlike in the past, the "Plus" in the Moto G7 Plus doesn't point to a larger or better screen than the standard model – it's also a 6.2in 1080p LCD. That's a bit surprising. Instead, the "Plus" hints at a couple of key upgrades that could provide a better experience for certain types of users.
The faster Snapdragon 636 chip adds a fair boost to gaming, and while still not a flagship powerhouse, you'll get steadier performance. On the back, the camera snaps pretty stellar shots with an optical image stabilisation assist. Those are the key upgrades, but between them, we think it's worth the extra investment.
Buy the Moto G7 Plus if… you need better performance (or want better snaps)
Moto G7 Power (£179)
The tell is right there in the title: the Moto G7 Power is all about long-lasting battery life. And what amazing battery life it is. Not only does the phone have an absolutely monstrous 5,000mAh cell inside, but the 720p display means it's not pushed that hard either. The end result is a phone that can easily provide two full days without breaking a sweat.
That's amazing, assuming you don't mind the concessions. It has the same processor and screen size as the standard Moto G7, but the resolution dip and wider notch take away a bit of the allure. The single back camera also isn't quite up to snuff. Still, this is a solid budget phone with decent power, and that battery life makes this an easy phone to live with.
Buy the Moto G7 Power if… you crave a phone that lasts for days
Moto G7 Play (£149)
Feature-wise, the Moto G7 Play doesn't have anything on its siblings. It's the smallest of the bunch with a 5.7in LCD display at 720p, the processor matches the Moto G7 and G7 Power, and it doesn't have an incredibly massive battery pack. Likewise, snaps from the single back camera are merely decent. It also has the widest screen notch of the bunch.
But here's the thing: the Moto G7 Play is just £149. And for that price, you get a solid screen, decent power, and a clean version of Android Pure. You can't ask for much more from a budget phone, which is why it gets our five-star seal of approval at this price point.
Buy the Moto G7 Play if... you want a super cheap phone that punches above its weight
Which should you buy?
For the second year running, we dropped five-star reviews on all of the new Moto G models. But these four phones aren't made exactly alike, and each offers its own unique feature set and value proposition. Which do we think is best?
The Moto G7 Play won't blow anyone's mind as a smartphone in 2019, but the real hook is that it's a very good budget phone at a phenomenal price. Not keen on dropping hundreds of quid on something fancy? Don't worry: this £149 phone can keep you connected.
We think it's well worth the extra £30 for the Moto G7 Power, however. It's a little larger while keeping similar specs, but the biggest bonus there is the enormous 5,000mAh battery that'll last two full days with ease. That's pretty amazing.
The standard Moto G7 gets you a fair bit more flagship allure for another £60. You get a 1080p panel with a sleek teardrop notch, plus the dual-camera setup is pretty good for the price. It's an excellent all-rounder for £239.
But ultimately, the Moto G7 Plus (shown) is the one to buy if you can spend the cash. The screen size is the same as the Moto G7, but the boosted processor delivers better game performance, and the back camera benefits from more megapixels and optical image stabilisation. Enticed by the Moto G7? At £269, this is the one to get.
The Moto G7 Plus is our pick for the best Moto G7.