Motorola Moto G7 Power

The Moto G7 Power is one of four Moto G7 series phones. They’re all good value, they all look pretty similar. So which should you pick?

The Power is all about battery stamina. But it’s also just as large as the Moto G7 Plus, which costs almost twice the price.

You get the sense this phone should fit pretty well in the pocket of someone who’d consider themselves a serious phone user, but doesn’t have £900 going spare to prove the point. Build is one reason for phone enthusiasts who are also snobs to turn away from the Moto G7 Power, though.

This phone has a plastic back. The two more expensive members of this family, the G7 and G7 Plus, use glass. You can tell. It doesn’t get cold quite like glass, and doesn’t feel as hard. However, just like last year’s Moto G6 Play, this phone styles out the design remarkably well.

It looks like glass, and as Motorola uses a fairly hard plastic, the differences in feel and how it reacts to reflections aren’t massive. All Moto G7 phones also come with a plastic back cover in the box. Put one on and you can’t really tell what’s underneath anyway.

The whole plastic versus glass debate only really matters if you’re weighing the Moto G7 Power against its siblings, or a top cheap glass phone like the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite. There is a difference, but it’s not world-changing.

Size is what really impresses here. The Moto G7 Power has an unusually large battery, one 65% bigger than the norm. However, it doesn’t come across a super-chunky or heavy phone.

Ever since day one the Moto G has the “black suit” of phone designs. A curved back can subtly hide a career of doughnut eating. The stats speak the truth: the Moto G7 power is 9.3mm thick, a leviathan by today’s standards. But it just doesn’t seem like that in person.

However, you do miss out on the funky light-reactive style of last year’s Moto G6 Play. This generation, perhaps to save a few pennies, has a much plainer finish. In its place you get a choice of colours from day one. There’s black, “iced” violet and marine blue. You may find some places only stock the black version, though.

There are other consolations for those who’ll miss that extra hit of shininess too. The Moto G7 Power has a USB-C charge socket. Last year the cheap models had microUSB. And you get a mammoth 64GB as standard. Who needs a microSD card now? Yes, you can still add one if you must.

Like the other G7 members, the Power is also splash-proof, with a water repellent coating around its sensitive electrical bits.