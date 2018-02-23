Which DJI drone should you buy?

DJI Mavic Pro Platinum (£1199)

In early 2017, the original Mavic Pro was our favourite DJI quadcopter.

Released some time before the Spark and Mavic Air, it was the company’s first folding consumer drone and its most compact model yet. Despite that, it not only produced some fairly dazzling 3-axis gimbal-stabilised 4K footage, but flew for an impressive 27 minutes per battery (to a range of up to 7km, no less).

Sure, the Mavic Pro’s size meant it didn’t fly quite as stably as the Phantom models, but its folding controller featured a useful LED readout that provided lots of useful details to supplement your connected smartphone’s screen. It also came with front- and downward-facing cameras to give it a decent degree of obstacle avoidance and enable it to land right on the very spot it from which it took off (previously, DJI’s consumer models used GPS for auto-landing, which is only accurate to within a few metres).

All in all, it was a hugely impressive drone – and still is, despite the smaller, cheaper but almost as capable Mavic Air somewhat rendering it obsolete.

The Mavic Pro Platinum, on the other hand, still has a lot of pull for pilots looking for something a bit meatier than the Mavic Air, but less bulky than the Phantom range. It’s essentially the same as the Mavic Pro apart from in three areas: first, it’s a platinum colour (well, duh); second, it features even longer battery life, giving it up to 30 minutes of flying time; and third, due to redesigned propellers, it’s 60% quieter when in flight.

That last point might not sound particularly important, but anyone who’s tried to fly a reasonably powerful drone will know that they can be lawnmower loud.

The Mavic Pro, Mavic Air and Phantom models all do passable impressions of a swarm of angry bees in the air, which isn’t ideal if you’re flying in close proximity to other people, or trying to capture footage without bothering local wildlife.