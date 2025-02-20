The Veeniix V11PRO camera drone glides through the air for up to 40 minutes

Unfold it, get it airborne and marvel at the beauty of your neighbourhood from 400ft up. There’s nothing like a camera drone to give you a fresh perspective on familiar surroundings – and the Veeniix V11PRO gives you plenty of battery life to enjoy that breathtaking view.

While you’re enjoying that stress-free airtime, you can really make the most of the Veeniix V11PRO’s outstanding camera. With a 1/2in Sony CMOS sensor and F1.8 lens to capture 8K (aka 48MP) photos and 4K/30p videos, and a three-axis gimbal and electronic image stabilisation to ensure footage stays smooth and shake-free, the resulting shots are nothing short of stunning.

Crisp, clear detail is the name of the game here, while a 5x digital zoom let you get closer to your subjects while retaining sharp image quality.

This compact, folding drone (take-off weight: a mere 600g) offers up to 40 minutes of flight time on a full battery. With two of them in the box, you can double that up to a full 80 minutes in the air before needing to recharge.

This generous period of hovering banishes range anxiety, giving you the opportunity to explore your surroundings at your leisure and pick out the best subjects to video or photograph without having to worry about dwindling battery life.

The V11PRO’s batteries also support PD 3.0 fast charging, so you can top each one up from empty in as little as two hours apiece with the right gear. Just the thing when you need to get back up in the sky as soon as possible.

With level 5 wind resistance offering stable, steady and safe hovering in wind speeds of up to 24mph, full GPS tracking keeping you up-to-date with the V11PRO’s precise location at all times, as well as enabling advanced features like automated return-to-home and pre-set waypoint flight, the long battery life isn’t the only thing that makes piloting this drone a breeze. It’ll even fly itself back to its take-off location and land automatically when battery life gets low or the signal drops for more than a few seconds.

The V11PRO comes supplied with a twin-stick remote control which, when paired with a smartphone running Veeniix’s user-friendly app, allows you to fly the V11PRO with beautiful precision over immense distances. The app provides a high-definition real-time feed from the drone’s camera, giving you a sharp birds-eye view up to 6km (or 19,685ft) away. It also opens up the

Also inside the V11PRO’s box is everything else you need to get started on your aerial photography journey: spare propellers, all the charging and remote control cables you could need, protective covers for the propellers and camera and a portable case to keep everything securely in one place, including the drone, controller and spare battery.

For more information on the Veeniix V11PRO drone, or to order your own eye in the sky, head over to Amazon US or the Veeniix website. Happy flying!