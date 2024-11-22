Get a soaring Black Friday saving on Ruko’s F11PRO 2 camera drone

Are you a keen photographer who’s itching to take your Instagram game to the skies? A video aficionado looking to give your clips lofty new aerial angles? Then this Ruko Black Friday drone deal would like a word.

The Ruko F11PRO 2 is getting a big discount this November, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to pull the trigger on purchasing a drone, now might be the perfect time.

Want to know more about Ruko’s discounted 4K-capable fliers? Let’s get our rotors spinning and hover in for a closer look…

Ruko F11PRO 2: Explore excellently, for less

The first model we’re casting our eye over is the new Ruko F11PRO 2, a compact drone weighing 357g but sporting heavyweight camera specs. Its camera, which is mounted on a three-axis gimbal to keep it beautifully stable, vibration-free and level with the horizon, is built on a Sony 8MP CMOS sensor able to capture 4K video at 30fps as well as still photographs at 6K resolution. It even includes Night Mode for enhanced low-light photography after dark. Footage and snaps are stored on a microSD card (sold separately) of up to 128GB capacity.

There’s more to the F11PRO 2 than crisply detailed images, though. The battery life also impresses, with a fully charged battery delivering up to 35 minutes of flight – a truly generous amount of time that means you won’t have to rush to get those aerial shots. With two batteries in the box, you get a combined 70 minutes flying time per trip, and they recharge quickly too: just 2.5 hours from empty to full, when using fast charging technology.

In flight the F11PRO 2 uses a combination of GPS, barometric altitude and optical flow positioning to ensure accurate navigation, flight stability and safety.

The included controller, which sends a live stream from the drone’s camera to the screen of a connected smartphone, has a broadcast range of up to 10,000ft to give pilots a wide control scope, while smart return-to-home, one-button take-off and landing and a special beginner mode will ease newcomers into the wonderful world of drone flight one step at a time.