Welcome to gaming week on Stuff in association with MSI

During the next few days, we’ll bring you everything from the best accessories for your console of choice to the very latest in gaming laptops. As you’ll know we regularly cover games, too, so we’ll be posting our roundups of the top games coming during the rest of 2023 as well as our favourites of the year so far.
We love to cover gaming hardware here on Stuff and the latest edition of Stuff magazine is also a gaming accessory special, too.
Here are all our MSI gaming week articles so far
Best PS4 headset 2023: reviewed and rated
Upgrade your audio experience with our guide to the best PS4 headsets for every budget
Best PS5 accessories 2023: ultimate PlayStation 5 add-ons
Complete your console experience with the best headsets, controllers, SSDs and more
Best PS5 controller 2023: top options reviewed
You get a controller with your PS5, but it’s handy to have an extra one for your mates
Xbox Game Pass explained: a complete guide
Microsoft’s subscription gaming service is an example of how to get it right
33 best Xbox Game Pass titles you need to play today
Wondering what to play on Microsoft’s Netflix of games? We’ve got some suggestions
Save up to £900 on a gaming laptop in the MSI Summer Sale
Gaming on the go just got a huge price cut