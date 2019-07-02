Upvoted: the best BBQs for greater grilling

Ah, the great British barbecue: between blackened beef, bad advice and the near certainty of someone burning their fingers on a pair of red-hot tongs, there’s no better way to seize the sun than with a good old cookout.

Keen to fry al fresco but in need of a grill upgrade? We donned our apron and hit the ignition to find nine of the best BBQs for a truly sizzling summer.

So, whether you’re smoking a steak for the summer gala or making halloumi skewers on your bijou balcony, these burners should soon have you cooking with gas. Or charcoal. Or electricity.