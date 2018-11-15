Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Apple iPhone XR: Which is best?

Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max released this autumn, and as you might expect from £999-£1099 smartphones, they're as beautiful as they are powerful. But wow, that's a bunch of money.

Luckily, Apple also just extended the iPhone X allure to a lower price level with the iPhone XR. It skimps on a few key features from the highest-end editions, but keeps the edge-to-edge screen approach and Face ID and packs in some very cool colours as well. It's the new core iPhone, and while hardly cheap, it won't pummel your wallet as much as the XS.

But it's running into some stiff competition this autumn, and one unexpected rival is Sony with its Xperia XZ3. The XZ3 arrived just six months after its predecessor, but it shows a bunch of improvements – and it's the company's best smartphone to date.

Will that help Sony finally gain a real edge over Apple? Here's what we think now that we've reviewed both handsets.