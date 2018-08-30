Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia XZ2: What's the difference?

The rumours are true: six months after debuting the Xperia XZ2, Sony has just taken the wraps off of the Xperia XZ3 at IFA 2018. Talk about a rapid replacement!

In some ways, the XZ3 isn't a dramatic upgrade, which makes sense given the timeline. The processor and RAM are the same, the back camera hardware hasn't changed, and elsewhere you still see the influence of a few-months-old flagship handset.

But elsewhere, the improvements are notable and impressive, and they could be enough to help raise Sony's smartphone profile after years of sagging returns. We've just gone hands-on with the Xperia XZ3, and here's how it compares to the still-very-recent Xperia XZ2.