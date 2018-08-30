Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Xperia XZ2: What's the difference?

The rumours are true: six months after debuting the Xperia XZ2, Sony has just taken the wraps off of the Xperia XZ3 at IFA 2018. Talk about a rapid replacement!
In some ways, the XZ3 isn't a dramatic upgrade, which makes sense given the timeline. The processor and RAM are the same, the back camera hardware hasn't changed, and elsewhere you still see the influence of a few-months-old flagship handset.
But elsewhere, the improvements are notable and impressive, and they could be enough to help raise Sony's smartphone profile after years of sagging returns. We've just gone hands-on with the Xperia XZ3, and here's how it compares to the still-very-recent Xperia XZ2.
Design: Curve appeal
The Xperia XZ2 was a nice shift away from Sony's tired, ultra-boxy aesthetic of past years, with an alluring mirror-finish backing and a lot more curves than before. Well, now the Xperia XZ3 has taken that to another level.
At a glance, the XZ3 (left) looks like the middle ground between the XZ2 and something like the Samsung Galaxy S9. The front brings in curved 3D glass for a bit more immediate pop, with curved edges on the display. There's still a lot of top and bottom bezel though.
Meanwhile, the backing is about the same: eye-catching for sure, albeit with an awkwardly-placed fingerprint sensor that's just a bit too far down and feels identical to the camera sensor when you're fumbling around for it.
Screen: OLED please
Sony went with a 5.7in 1080p LCD panel on the Xperia XZ2, but packed in a neat little trick: it could not only play HDR content, but also upgrade standard content to HDR-like performance. Nice.
However, the Xperia XZ3 goes a large step further by switching from LCD to OLED, all while bumping up to 6in (it's still 1080p, though). The tall, notch-free panel benefits from OLED's deeper blacks and improved contrast to deliver sterling sights, based on our hands-on.
It looked plenty vivid to us, and while there are sharper Quad HD screens on some flagship rivals, we still expect that it'll be one of the better screens on the market later this year.
Camera: Same ol'
On the back, there's not much to dig into here: the Xperia XZ3 has the same single 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera on the back. Rumours pointed to a dual-camera setup, but no such luck on the actual device.
That's a shame, because the XZ2's capable camera couldn't compete with the pack leaders, like the Huawei P20 Pro, Google Pixel 2 XL, or Apple iPhone X. You'll get pretty good shots with plenty of light, but the results can be inconsistent in other settings.
The Xperia XZ3 does add a potentially handy perk, though, thanks to the ability to flip open the camera app when you pull out your phone and hold it horizontally. We saw inconsistent results during our hands-on testing, but do note that it was unfinished software.
Meanwhile, the front-facing camera sees a bump from 5MP to 13MP, delivering surely-better selfies in the process.
Performance: Status quo
On the performance front, there's apparently no change in tow: both the XZ2 and XZ3 use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip with 4GB RAM alongside. It was plenty fast on the XZ2, and we expect much the same on the new model.
Note that the Xperia XZ3 will ship with Android 9 Pie installed, however, which might aid in everyday performance while adding some handy new features into the mix. Hopefully it isn't long before the XZ2 sees that upgrade, as well.
Battery and perks: Little boosts
The Xperia XZ3 picks up a little more battery capacity, upping the tally to 3,300mAh from 3,180mAh on the XZ2, although that could be to compensate for the larger screen. In any case, we're not expecting any real boost given the very small upgrade.
Storage-wise, both start at 64GB of internal memory with microSD support for plenty more, if desired.
Elsewhere, Sony is making a big deal about the Xperia XZ3's new AI-aided Side Sense feature, which lets you double-tap either side of the screen to pull up a quick menu of your most-used apps. That sounds potentially helpful, although like that aforementioned AI-powered camera feature, it didn't feel fully polished during our hands-on test.
The S-Force Front Surround speakers on the Xperia XZ3 are claimed to be 20% louder, too, while the gimmicky Dynamic Vibrations force-feedback feature returns from the XZ2. Maybe you'll like it (our XZ3 hands-on reviewer does).
Initial verdict: Solid evolution
Six months is an awfully short amount of time to keep a pricey flagship phone on the market, and when the Xperia XZ3 releases in October, it'll be just half a year after Sony sent the XZ2 out into stores. That's a bit startling.
And yet the improvements are noticeable, especially when it comes to the design and the OLED screen, even if a lot of the other components are identical… or lightly tweaked. At least the price hasn't changed: at £699, the Xperia XZ3 still sits below some of the flagship competition, although it's not far off from the likes of the Galaxy S9.
Should you upgrade if you already splurged on the XZ2? We can't fathom it being worth the expense to make the swap at this point, frustrating as it might be to see your new flagship already replaced.
But if you're a Sony fan in need of a new phone and you've been eyeing the company's 2018 moves with interest, then the Xperia XZ3 might be a sharp option. We'll let you know for sure once we have a final retail unit in our hands.