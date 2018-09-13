Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR: Which should you buy?

As mentioned, the phones are nearly identical upon first glance. All three are clear successors to the iPhone X, packing in the same kind of screen-centric, edge-to-edge design on the front, glossy glass on the back, and plenty of premium polish and punch.

But there are differences, and they're a little more significant than you might expect. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are seeming doppelgangers aside from size: the Max is larger, to accommodate the bigger display, but otherwise they come in the same colours and pack in stainless steel.

The iPhone XR is different, however. Size-wise, it falls between the two XS models, but it's a little thicker than both. But instead of stainless steel, the XR uses aluminum for the frame, and it offers a wider array of frame and backing colours – including blue, yellow, and coral. The end result seems to exude less a sense of luxury, but the colour options are certainly more playful and pack more personality.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are both IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, with the ability to survive a drop in up to 2 meter of water for up to 30 mins, while the iPhone XR sticks with IP67 and 1 meter for 20 minutes.