Apple Watch Series 4: 16 things you need to know

When Apple introduced cellular features onto the Apple Watch Series 3, it REALLY wanted you to buy that model, so much so that the non-cellular version had a number of downgrades that went further than just the loss of the red dot on the Digital Crown. Not so on the non-cellular versions of the Series 4, which are exactly the same save for the lack of 4G connectivity.

First of all, all models of the Apple Watch Series 4 will have 16GB of storage. Previously, only the Cellular versions had such a level of storage, with non-cellular cheapskates having to make do with 8GB. Also, where the Series 3 non-cellular models only had a back panel made of composite materials, all models now get the bump up to a ceramic and sapphire crystal back, which is stronger and according to Apple allows radio waves to pass through front and back for improved connectivity. And finally, while the non-cellular version only used to get a USB power cable (and not a power brick), all models now come with a 5W charger. Phew!